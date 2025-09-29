 Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust To Hold Gold Auction On Dussehra
Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust To Hold Gold Auction On Dussehra

The auction will be held on Dussehra day, the last day of the Navratri festival, on Thursday, October 2, 2025, between 10.00 am and 5.00 pm, inside the temple premises. The ornaments offered in the auction will be displayed in the temple premises on the auction day.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Images from the auction held in March |

The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust, Prabhadevi, has announced a public auction of gold items, including Shree Ganesh idols, lockets, replicas of modaks (a sweet), finger rings, gold chains, necklaces, and other ornaments offered by devotees at the feet of the deity.

Auction Scheduled on Dussehra

The auction will be held on Dussehra day, the last day of the Navratri festival, on Thursday, October 2, 2025, between 10.00 am and 5.00 pm, inside the temple premises. The ornaments offered in the auction will be displayed in the temple premises on the auction day.

Process and Guidelines

The auction process will be conducted as per government rules, said Veena Patil, executive officer, Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust. The trust added that it reserved all rights regarding the auction of gold ornaments and the sale of silver coins. The trust's management committee appealed to devotees of Shree Siddhivinayak to participate in the auction in large numbers.

Previous Auction Success

The last auction of gold ornaments and silver coins, held on March 30 before the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa, had fetched Rs 1.33 crores. The 225 items auctioned included gold necklaces, jhumkas (earrings), replicas of modaks, idols, and lockets.

