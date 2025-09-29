Mumbai News: Marcellus Investment Managers’ Former CFO Booked For 1.18 Cr Fraud; Founder Saurabh Mukherjea Clarifies | VIDEO | X (@MarcellusInvest)

Mumbai: Marcellus Investment Managers has lodged an FIR with the Mumbai Police against its former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for alleged financial misconduct. The complaint, filed on 25 September 2025, accuses the ex-CFO of misappropriating ₹1.18 crore from the firm.

Founder and Chief Investment Officer Saurabh Mukherjea addressed the issue in a video statement shared on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, he clarified that the incident has no impact on client funds or investments. “Marcellus filed an FIR with the Mumbai Police with respect to our ex-CFO who we believe has misappropriated Rs 1 crore rupees and 18 lakhs. We are following up with the authorities so that action is taken against the relevant individual,” Mukherjea said.

We wanted to update you that, through our team’s vigilance and controls, Marcellus identified and filed an FIR on September 25 against our ex-CFO for unauthorized transactions carried out through Marcellus’s Corporate Bank Account and Corporate Credit Card.



Reassuring investors, he emphasised that all client monies are fully secure. “Client monies are not affected by this. Client monies are kept in a separate bank account which is with our custodians and client monies are utterly unaffected,” he explained.

Mukherjea also underlined that business operations remain unaffected despite the setback. “Business continues as usual in Marcellus, your investments are unaffected by this and we hope that the authorities will help us bring the ex-CFO to justice,” he added.

The firm, which is well-known for its focus on long-term equity investments and portfolio management services, has built a reputation for transparency and disciplined processes. This incident, however, highlights the internal challenges companies can face even with strong governance practices.

Industry experts note that swift communication, as shown by Marcellus, is critical in maintaining investor confidence during such incidents. By directly addressing clients and assuring them that their funds are secure, the company has attempted to reduce anxiety and reinforce trust.

The case is now with the Mumbai Police, and further updates are expected as investigations proceed. Meanwhile, Marcellus continues its operations without disruption, ensuring that clients’ portfolios and investments remain unaffected.