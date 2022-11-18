Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi Police in Vasai to collect evidence | FPJ

Delhi Police has come to Vasai to investigate Shraddha Walker's murder case. Shraddha was murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla. In this investigation, the police would also like to find out the whereabouts of Shraddha's mobile phone, which was thrown by Poonawalla in a forest area in Maharashtra. Shraddha's mobile is an important clue for this investigation because after killing Shraddha on 18th May, Shraddha's mobile was on till 26th May. Along with this, the police will take the statements of Shraddha's father, and close friends and inquire about the houses where both of them were staying on rent for two and a half years.

On Friday morning, the Delhi Police team reached Manikpur police station in Vasai and sought police help in the further investigation of Shraddha's murder case. After this, the Manikpur police started cooperating with the Delhi police. Delhi Police interrogated Laxman Nadar, who gave information about Shraddha missing. Nadar is Shraddha's childhood friend and Shraddha used to share everything with Nadar. When Shraddha did not contact Nadar for 3 to 4 months and did not have any conversation with Nadar even on social media, then Nadar called Shraddha's brother and told about the same, after which Shraddha's father had complained to the police.

While the Manikpur police were investigating the complaint of Shraddha's missing, they called Poonawalla for questioning, he told the police that on May 18, Shraddha left home and four days later she came home and took her belongings. After that, she did not contact Poonawalla. But when API Sachin Sanap of Manikpur Police, who is investigating this case, found out the mobile location of Shraddha, it came to light that from May 18 to May 26, the location of Shraddha's mobile is the same house in Delhi where both of them were living. Due to this, the police suspected that Poonawalla had a hand in Shraddha's disappearance.

In Delhi Police's interrogation, when Poonawalla was asked about Shraddha's mobile, he told the police that when he came to Maharashtra, he had thrown Shraddha's mobile in a forest area. After Shraddha's murder, till May 26, Poonawala had also chatted with her friends on social media using Shraddha's mobile. Delhi Police wants to recover Shraddha's mobile and for this, they can take the help of Manikpur Police.

A police officer who came from Delhi said that today they recorded the statements of 2 people. One of which is Laxman Nadar. His statement was recorded for about 3 hours.

Sampatrav Patil,Senior inspector of Manipur police station told that Delhi Police has come to Vasai and we are assisting them in the investigation.