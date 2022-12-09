e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShivaji remark row: Traders' body supports December 13 'Pune bandh' called by Opposition against Guv's comments

Shivaji remark row: Traders' body supports December 13 'Pune bandh' called by Opposition against Guv's comments

The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Sambhaji Brigade and some other outfits have given the bandh call.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Shivaji remark row: Traders' body supports December 13 'Pune bandh' called by Opposition against Guv's remark | PTI/ Representative Image
Follow us on

Pune: A traders' body in Pune city of Maharashtra has decided to extend support to the December 13 'bandh' called given by the opposition parties as a mark of protest against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Sambhaji Brigade and some other outfits have given the bandh call.

Read Also
Row over BS Koshyari's statement on Shivaji Maharaj: Uddhav Thackeray camp to decide on Maharashtra...
article-image

Fatehchand Ranka, president of the Federation of Traders Associations of Pune (FATP), said in a release on Thursday that the office-bearers of the three parties and Smabhaji Brigade had appealed to the traders' body to support the bandh called for condemning the governor's statements.

"Following the appeal made by these parties, an internal meeting of all the members of the federation was organised and it was decided to support the bandh by keeping the shops closed till 3 pm on Tuesday," Ranka said.

Last month, governor Koshyari kicked up a row as he termed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an "icon of olden times". Many took objection to his remarks and have registered their protests in different ways.

Read Also
Shivaji row: NCP, Congress give suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Maharashtra Guv's...
article-image

Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta said Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is a "Marathi manoos at heart" amid a political row over his remarks on Shivaji Maharaj.

Amruta backing him said, "In the course of speaking Marathi, what he said was interpreted differently."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra board exams: No home centres for SSC, HSC students

Maharashtra board exams: No home centres for SSC, HSC students

Mumbai updates: City's AQI likely to improve as IMD forecasts unseasonal showers

Mumbai updates: City's AQI likely to improve as IMD forecasts unseasonal showers

Mumbai pollution update: City's air quality marginally improves, AQI at 269

Mumbai pollution update: City's air quality marginally improves, AQI at 269

Navi Mumbai: Preparation for 13th Kharghar Marathon starts, first meeting to be held on Friday

Navi Mumbai: Preparation for 13th Kharghar Marathon starts, first meeting to be held on Friday

Navi Mumbai: Ramsheth Thakur English Medium School in Kamothe organizes science exhibition

Navi Mumbai: Ramsheth Thakur English Medium School in Kamothe organizes science exhibition