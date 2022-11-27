Row over BS Koshyari's statement on Shivaji Maharaj: Uddhav Thackeray camp to decide on Maharashtra bandh

Uddhav Thackeray with Sanjay Raut | (PTI Photo)

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday that he was considering holding a peaceful state-wide bandh against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his statement that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon in the past. Further, Raut slammed Koshyari and the BJP.

Raut wrote in his weekly column Rokthok in Saamana today that when Muslim countries protested Nupur Sharma's remark about the prophet, she was suspended from the party. However, he claimed that now the BJP was not only silent but also supporting those who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. ‘’There is a conspiracy to make Maharashtra impotent,’’ he claimed.

Thackeray, who had appealed to various political parties to unite against the governor and mount pressure on the Union government to recall him, had said, ‘’I will wait for three to five days. During that period, I will contact various political parties in the state to unite against him. I am thinking of holding a peaceful state-wide bandh against Koshyari,” he added.

‘’The spirit of Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati or Udayan Raje is the spirit of Maharashtra (on Governor’s controversial statement). The Maha Vikas Aghadi has continued to raise its voice on this issue. Uddhav Thackeray has given an ultimatum in this regard. He (Thackeray) also says that the way the BJP is insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Chief Minister of Karnataka is attacking Maharashtra should unite us all. I think that soon a decision will be taken to take aggressive steps in this regard," said Raut.

The BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, in his response to Thackeray's mulling of a state wide bandh, said ‘’Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an inspiration to us as long as there is sun, moon, and earth. Ultimatums can be given by any political party. Anyone has the right to issue an ultimatum,” he added.

