Shiv Sena UBT's MP Sawant ridicules Shinde camp's 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra'

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) has ridiculed the "Savarkar Gaurav Yatra" being taken out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in tandem with the Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde in different parts of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) M.P. from South Mumbai and spokesperson Arvind Sawant said if the BJP was really committed to Veer Savarkar and his philosophy of Hindutva then it should posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna on the revolutionary patriot.

Modi has not found time to honour Savarkar

Sawant noted that the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi has been in office since 2014, but still it has not found time to honour Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray had repeatedly written letters to Modi suggesting Bharat Ratna for Savarkar. The Shiv Sena (UBT) noted that while Modi gave the Bharat Ratna to Pranab Mukherji, a Congress leader, he did not consider Savarkar for the highest civilian honour.

The stand of the Shiv Sena (UBT) has caused huge embarrassment to the BJP. In fact, many within the BJP itself want the Bharat Ratna to be conferred on Savarkar. "There is no justification for not giving the award to the foremost proponent of Hindutva. But, I think it is because of the earlier differences between the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha, to which Savarkar belonged, the great patriot's name is not being considered for Bharat Ratna. But, the party should forget the earlier differences and give the award to Savarkar posthumously. In doing so, the party will be honouring itself and remove the sting from the Shiv Sena (UBT) criticism," a BJP leader observed on condition of anonymity.