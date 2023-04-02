Maharashtra: In response to Rahul Gandhi's comment, CM Eknath Shinde leads 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in Thane

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led the 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' on Sunday in Thane. The yatra was joined by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leaders from Thane along with hundreds of people to honour late Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

Shinde had announced Yatra after row over Rahul Gandhi's comment

Earlier in March, the BJP and Shinde led Shiv-Sena announced "Savarkar Gaurav Yatra" in each district of the state to acknowledge Savarkar's contribution to the country. The decision came in the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Savarkar.

The Yatra commenced from the Gadkari Rangayatan auditorium in Thane city, where thousand of participants arrived donning saffron caps with 'Mi Savarkar' (I am Savarkar) and other messages written on them. They paid floral homage to the nationalist leader Savarkar.

Senior BJP leaders join Yatra

A tableau displaying information related to Savarkar was also part of the yatra.

Senior leaders of BJP and Eknath Shinde faction participated in the yatra on a makeshift 'chariot' and waved to citizens as the yatra moved to cover four assembly segments in the city.

The participants moved around Thane city using more than 20p motorbikes and around 100 auto-rickshaws raising slogans in praise of Savarkar and the country.

BJP leader Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar, Thane BJP chief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare, former mayor Naresh Mhaske, Shiv-Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and many other local leaders of the ruling coalition participated in the yatra.

Yatra answer to people like Rahul Gandhi: Shinde

Huge hoardings of Savarkar were put up in the city, patriotic songs were played during the yatra and rangolis (colourful patterns) were made at various places. A number of women in colourful attire, carrying lezims also participated in the yatra.

Eknath Shinde, speaking with the media, said, "I welcome the people who participated in this glorious yatra. Veer Savarkar's patriotism, and intense Hinduism is a matter of pride for every countryman. But Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and few others are deliberately insulting Savarkar and the Yatra is to answer those people."