Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Demands Clean Electoral Rolls Before Maharashtra Local Body Polls - VIDEO

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said local body polls in Maharashtra must be held only after the electoral rolls are cleaned up.

He also refuted the ruling BJP's allegation of "appeasement politics" with regards to voters list irregularities and said the Shiv Sena (UBT) and other Opposition party have not referred to any bogus voter by religion.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray alleged the Election Commission and the Union government were "scared of Gen Z", claiming those turning 18 after July 1 will be deprived of their right to vote as the poll panel has set a cut-off date of July 1 for voter eligibility in the upcoming local body elections.

"The Election Commission should rectify errors, including duplicate and bogus names, in the voters' list. Neither Shiv Sena (UBT) nor any other opposition party has referred to any bogus voter by religion. We are not opposing elections but want them to be held only after the rolls are cleaned," Thackeray said.

He appealed to citizens to visit the nearest Shiv Sena (UBT) 'shakha' (locality offices) and verify whether their names are listed correctly and if any errors or omissions have occurred.

"We are opening centres for voters' convenience. People must check whether they can vote in their polling stations so that we know how many youngsters are being deprived of voting rights," the former chief minister said.

Taking a swipe at BJP leader Ashish Shelar, Thackeray said the minister had "shown courage" by "unknowingly" calling Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis "Maharashtra's Pappu" for not acknowledging irregularities in the voters' list.

Thackeray alleged there were rifts within the BJP over the issue.

He charged that Shelar has killed many birds with one stone.

"If the BJP is demanding cleansing of electoral rolls, they should have come with us (Opposition parties) to the ECI and State Election Commission with their demands,' Thackeray said.

"We haven't asked for voter rolls correction based on religion. We will move the court asking for correcting the voters list. If Shelar agrees there are problems in the list, the BJP should also be a party to the case," he said.

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar had alleged earlier in the day that Uddhav Thackeray and MNS head Raj Thackeray were engaging in appeasement politics.

By pointing out multiple entries of Hindu voters, they are sowing the seeds of Hindu-Muslim division, Shelar had said while questioning why the two had stopped short of naming voters from other communities.

Thackeray also raised concerns over the Election Commission's Saksham app and its server, claiming irregularities could lead to wrongful deletion of names of genuine voters.

"We are exposing the corrupt practices of the Election Commission. If there are voters registered at your address who don't belong there, please point them out. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and other opposition parties have decided to approach court seeking rectification of duplicate and bogus entries before the polls are conducted," Thackeray asserted.

The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to conduct the local body polls in the state by January 31, 2026.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Saturday held a protest march against alleged irregularities in the voters list, which the Opposition has been claiming were helping the ruling BJP.

The Opposition accused the Election Commission of India of turning a blind eye to alleged voters list irregularities like multiple entries, wrongful deletions and additions etc.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)