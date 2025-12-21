 Maharastra Civic Body Results LIVE: Mahayuti Races Ahead As Counting Begins, BJP Leading In Highest Seats, Shinde Sena Follows; NCP Leading In Baramati
Maharastra Civic Body Results LIVE: Mahayuti Races Ahead As Counting Begins, BJP Leading In Highest Seats, Shinde Sena Follows; NCP Leading In Baramati

Vote counting for Maharashtra's 2025 civic polls shows the Mahayuti alliance leading. BJP dominates 79 councils, Shiv Sena leads in 35, and NCP in 27. Opposition MVA shows mixed results. Reports highlight BJP's surge statewide.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Mahayuti leaders |

Mumbai: Counting of votes for the Maharashtra Civic Body Elections 2025 is underway across the state following high-voltage, two-phase polling, with early trends indicating a strong performance by the ruling Mahayuti alliance. As per the latest updates reported by Marathi news channels, the contest for Nagaradhyaksha (municipal council president) posts has so far tilted decisively in favour of the ruling combine.

BJP Seen As Single Largest Party

According to initial trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the single largest force, leading or winning in around 79 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction is performing strongly as well, with leads in about 35 councils, positioning it as the second-largest party in the early count. The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also made significant gains, leading in 27 councils. Overall, the Mahayuti alliance is reportedly ahead in nearly 177 seats, underlining its dominance in the grassroots-level elections.

In contrast, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has delivered a mixed showing in the initial rounds. The Congress is leading in 12 councils, drawing much of its strength from Vidarbha, where it is locked in a direct contest with the BJP. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is ahead in eight councils, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is leading in six. Independents and smaller local fronts are also making their presence felt, leading in around 12 councils and emerging as key players in closely fought urban pockets.

Who's Winning On Key Seats?

High-profile results and trends from across the state are drawing attention. In Baramati, Ajit Pawar’s camp is witnessing a strong showing, with his candidate leading in the race for the municipal president’s post. In Beed, the BJP has taken an early lead, while in Satara, the results have delivered a surprise, with independent candidates leading and dealing a setback to established political heavyweights.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena has registered notable successes in coastal Malvan, where three of its candidates have already been declared victorious. In Bhagur, all seven candidates backed by the Ajit Pawar faction are reportedly leading as per early trends. Sangola, which saw an intense and closely watched contest, is currently witnessing candidates backed by Shahajibapu’s camp moving ahead.

Statewide trends also suggest that the BJP has consolidated its position as Maharashtra’s largest party in these civic polls, with a particularly strong surge reported from Amravati. As counting continues, the results are expected to set the political tone ahead of upcoming local body and assembly-level battles in the state.

