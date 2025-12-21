Mumbai: Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of Self-Proclaimed 'Miracle Doctor' Munir Khan In Cheating Case Over Fake 'Cure-All' Medicine | File Pic

Mumbai: The sessions court has refused to discharge self-proclaimed scientist and miracle doctor Munir Khan from a cheating case lodged against him at Versova police station in 2009, observing that it’s a serious offence against public health. Khan is accused of advertising and prescribing a medicine for “body revival” and as cure for a multitude of ailments, including cancer, in 2009.

The police had then received several complaints about adverse effects of the purported drug. The complaint was lodged by one Vilas Potdar, who alleged that his wife almost lost her eyesight after taking the medicine and was being treated for the adverse effects with no results. The complainant allegedly viewed a TV programme wherein it was claimed that the “ayurvedic substance invented by Khan” could cure various diseases like cancer, HIV and diabetes.

Potdar and his friend Sayyed Wajid Hussain bought the drug for the former’s wife, who lost her eyesight on consuming it. When Potdar contacted Khan, he was allegedly advised to use the same medicine as kohl in the eyes. Not satisfied with this, Potdar lodged a case with the Versova police. “The patients relying on the representations/ promises of the accused discontinued their earlier medicines and suffered serious health problems by taking the one ‘invented’ by the accused.

There is sufficient material and evidence on record to proceed against the accused and to frame charges against him,” special judge RB Rote observed, while refusing to discharge Khan. While seeking discharge, Khan had claimed he is a businessman and is in the business of manufacturing ayurvedic substances through his firm M/s Health Reactive, with valid licenses issued by the governments of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Khan claimed he was receiving extortion threats through Hussain, demanding Rs8 crore, or else he would be implicated in a false case through Potdar.

