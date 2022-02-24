Shiv Sena should take strict disciplinary action against Nawab Malik: Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the Shiv Sena should take strict disciplinary action against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

Taking to media persons here, the Chief Minister refused to comment directly on the arrest of NCP leader Malik.

"I think Nawab Malik should be accountable for this political and moral action. Only ED will know legal factors, I don't want to comment on that, but prima facie when you come to know someone has land dealing with Dawood, it doesn't go well. I think Shiv Sena will take strict disciplinary action," said Sarma on Nawab Malik's arrest.

He further said that if any Indian is found to be connected directly or indirectly with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim then strict action should be taken against that person.

"My only request and appeal will be that if any Indian found to be connected directly or indirectly with Dawood Ibrahim so strict action will be taken against that person," he added.

Malik was sent to the ED custody for seven days by a court in Mumbai with alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim and a money laundering case.

Meanwhile, ED in a remand application against Malik in Special PMLA court on Wednesday mentioned that complainant Munira Plumber had filed a complaint in small causes court in 1989 that he was forcing and threatening her to give her property (Goawala Compound) to him.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party is demanding the resignation of the State Minister but the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA-- comprising Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP) government has rejected the demand for Nawab Malik's resignation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 05:47 PM IST