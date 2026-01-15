 Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Marker Pens Used Instead Of Indelible Ink, Complaint Raises Voting Irregularity Fears
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Marker Pens Used Instead Of Indelible Ink, Complaint Raises Voting Irregularity Fears

Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Marker Pens Used Instead Of Indelible Ink, Complaint Raises Voting Irregularity Fears

Serious concerns have been raised in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 after a complaint alleged that marker pens were used instead of indelible ink to mark voters. The complainant warned the marks could be erased, raising fears of double voting and electoral malpractice.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 come under scrutiny after a complaint alleges marker pens were used instead of indelible ink to mark voters | FPJ Photos: Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai, Jan 15: Serious concerns have been raised regarding alleged irregularities in the voting process during the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation General Elections 2026.

A complaint has been submitted to the Election Decision Officer and the Municipal Commissioner, alleging that prescribed election procedures are not being followed.

Marker pens used instead of indelible ink

According to the complaint filed by Mangesh Mahadev Lad, General Secretary of Samaj Samata Kamgar Sangh, election officials have used marker pens instead of indelible ink to mark voters’ fingers after voting. Traditionally, indelible black ink is applied to prevent duplicate or bogus voting, as it does not fade easily.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Marker Pens Used Instead Of Indelible Ink, Complaint Raises Voting Irregularity Fears
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Marker Pens Used Instead Of Indelible Ink, Complaint Raises Voting Irregularity Fears
Swaraj Engines Q3 Profit Climbs 32% To ₹42.1 Crore On Strong Volume Growth
Swaraj Engines Q3 Profit Climbs 32% To ₹42.1 Crore On Strong Volume Growth
Navi Mumbai Civic Election 2026: Polling Marred By Chaos, MCC Violation Allegations And Voter Confusion Across Wards
Navi Mumbai Civic Election 2026: Polling Marred By Chaos, MCC Violation Allegations And Voter Confusion Across Wards
Meet Talwiinder's Ex-Girlfriend & Goa-Based Model Who Left Cryptic Advice On Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend
Meet Talwiinder's Ex-Girlfriend & Goa-Based Model Who Left Cryptic Advice On Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend

Fears of double voting raised

However, Lad has alleged that the marker pen marks are temporary and can be erased within minutes. He further claimed that the voting mark disappears instantly when substances like thinner or sanitiser are used, raising fears of possible double voting and electoral malpractice.

Demand for inquiry and action

Calling the practice a threat to democratic principles, the complainant stated that the decision to use marker pens instead of indelible ink is objectionable and warrants strict action. He has demanded an immediate inquiry into the matter and disciplinary action against the responsible officials.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: EVM Malfunction Sparks Chaos At Navi Mumbai Polling Booth, Votes...
article-image

Debate over election integrity

The complaint has sparked debate over election integrity and adherence to established voting procedures in the civic body elections.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Marker Pens Used Instead Of Indelible Ink, Complaint Raises Voting...
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Marker Pens Used Instead Of Indelible Ink, Complaint Raises Voting...
Navi Mumbai Civic Election 2026: Polling Marred By Chaos, MCC Violation Allegations And Voter...
Navi Mumbai Civic Election 2026: Polling Marred By Chaos, MCC Violation Allegations And Voter...
Mumbai-Based Entrepreneur Dials Dad Before Buying An Expensive Car: Father's Golden Advice Goes...
Mumbai-Based Entrepreneur Dials Dad Before Buying An Expensive Car: Father's Golden Advice Goes...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Postal Ballot Boxes To Be Opened Only On Counting Day, Clarifies Civic...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Postal Ballot Boxes To Be Opened Only On Counting Day, Clarifies Civic...
Have You Cast Your Vote? From 'Free Fries At McDonald's To Mega Offers At Restaurants', Check Out...
Have You Cast Your Vote? From 'Free Fries At McDonald's To Mega Offers At Restaurants', Check Out...