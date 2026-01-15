 Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: EVM Malfunction Sparks Chaos At Navi Mumbai Polling Booth, Votes For NOTA Redirected To BJP
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Civic Elections 2026: EVM Malfunction Sparks Chaos At Navi Mumbai Polling Booth, Votes For NOTA Redirected To BJP

Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: EVM Malfunction Sparks Chaos At Navi Mumbai Polling Booth, Votes For NOTA Redirected To BJP

Chaos broke out at Navi Mumbai’s Nutan Marathi School polling booth after voters claimed a faulty EVM registered NOTA votes for the BJP candidate. Despite informing senior officials, no immediate action was taken, leading to demands for the machine’s replacement. Polling continues amid heightened scrutiny, with election officials yet to issue a statement.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: EVM Malfunction Sparks Chaos At Navi Mumbai Polling Booth, Votes For NOTA Redirected To BJP |

Navi Mumbai: Chaos erupted at Nutan Marathi School on Thursday morning after voters alleged a serious malfunction in an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling booth, claiming that votes cast for NOTA were being registered in favour of the BJP candidate.

The complaint, submitted to the Chief Election Officer, Navi Mumbai, was written by Advocate Sujata Gurav and signed by seven voters, stating that the EVM installed in Room No. 3 of the school was defective.

Read Also
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Voter List Confusion After Casting...
article-image

According to the complaint, whenever the NOTA button was pressed, the light against the BJP’s lotus symbol was glowing, indicating that the vote was being diverted.

"The issue was reportedly noticed from 7.30 am onwards, soon after polling began, leading to confusion and unrest among voters at the polling centre. We had to fight with the authorities to get the machine changed," Jayashri Chitre, independent candidate from 25 (C) in Nerul said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Casts Vote At Dadar's Balmohan Vidya Mandir, Accuses SEC Of Bias
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Casts Vote At Dadar's Balmohan Vidya Mandir, Accuses SEC Of Bias
UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration Begins Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Exam From May 15
UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration Begins Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Exam From May 15
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Voter List Confusion After Casting Vote In Goregaon, Says 'Name Wasn't Found In List' | Video
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Voter List Confusion After Casting Vote In Goregaon, Says 'Name Wasn't Found In List' | Video
Uttar Pradesh: Schools Up To Class 8 Closed In Prayagraj Till Jan 20 Due To Magh Mela
Uttar Pradesh: Schools Up To Class 8 Closed In Prayagraj Till Jan 20 Due To Magh Mela

In a separate statement circulated among Voters said awareness had to be created among the electorate that a vote is valid only when the light next to the pressed button glows, urging people to verify this carefully while voting.

Read Also
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Polling Centre Confusion Keeps Forest Minister Ganesh Naik Waiting For...
article-image

The complainants further alleged that senior election officials were informed, but no immediate action was taken, prompting demands for the immediate replacement of the faulty EVM.

Election officials are yet to issue an official statement on the matter. Further action is awaited as polling continues under heightened scrutiny.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: EVM Malfunction Sparks Chaos At Navi Mumbai Polling Booth, Votes...
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: EVM Malfunction Sparks Chaos At Navi Mumbai Polling Booth, Votes...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Casts Vote At Dadar's Balmohan Vidya Mandir,...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Casts Vote At Dadar's Balmohan Vidya Mandir,...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Voter List Confusion After Casting...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Voter List Confusion After Casting...
Navi Mumbai Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded At 19.68% So Far; Tensions Flare In Vashi, Panvel...
Navi Mumbai Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded At 19.68% So Far; Tensions Flare In Vashi, Panvel...
'Mahadev Has Also Come To Vote': Ashok Pandit On Venomous Snake Being Found At Chembur Polling...
'Mahadev Has Also Come To Vote': Ashok Pandit On Venomous Snake Being Found At Chembur Polling...