Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: EVM Malfunction Sparks Chaos At Navi Mumbai Polling Booth, Votes For NOTA Redirected To BJP

Navi Mumbai: Chaos erupted at Nutan Marathi School on Thursday morning after voters alleged a serious malfunction in an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling booth, claiming that votes cast for NOTA were being registered in favour of the BJP candidate.

The complaint, submitted to the Chief Election Officer, Navi Mumbai, was written by Advocate Sujata Gurav and signed by seven voters, stating that the EVM installed in Room No. 3 of the school was defective.

According to the complaint, whenever the NOTA button was pressed, the light against the BJP’s lotus symbol was glowing, indicating that the vote was being diverted.

"The issue was reportedly noticed from 7.30 am onwards, soon after polling began, leading to confusion and unrest among voters at the polling centre. We had to fight with the authorities to get the machine changed," Jayashri Chitre, independent candidate from 25 (C) in Nerul said.

In a separate statement circulated among Voters said awareness had to be created among the electorate that a vote is valid only when the light next to the pressed button glows, urging people to verify this carefully while voting.

The complainants further alleged that senior election officials were informed, but no immediate action was taken, prompting demands for the immediate replacement of the faulty EVM.

Election officials are yet to issue an official statement on the matter. Further action is awaited as polling continues under heightened scrutiny.

