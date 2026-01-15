Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Voter List Confusion After Casting Vote In Goregaon, Says 'Name Wasn't Found In List' | Video |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi cast her vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Thursday, but not before facing confusion over her polling details, reflecting the wider problems reported by voters across Mumbai.

Just tossed around with a different booth to a different location but I voted. And Mumbaikars you should too! pic.twitter.com/X02digJusi — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 15, 2026

#WATCH | BMC Elections | Mumbai | Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Goregaon pic.twitter.com/N5Qe8fdptB — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Chaturvedi showed her inked finger after voting at a polling station in Goregaon and revealed that her name was missing from the electoral roll at the booth where she usually votes. “Upon arriving at the polling station where I normally vote, I found that my name was not on the list. I was then directed to another location, where I finally cast my vote,” she said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "Upon arriving at the polling station where I usually vote, I found that my name was not on the list. I was directed to another location where I cast my vote. I appeal to all Mumbaikars to vote in… https://t.co/LtcK6UxQVf pic.twitter.com/n5m6qGEAHc — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Appealing to Mumbaikars, the Shiv Sena UBT leader urged citizens to come out in large numbers and exercise their democratic right. “I request all voters to please check their polling booth details before going to vote. It is very important to vote for a party that has earned our trust over the years,” she added.

Chaturvedi’s remarks come amid widespread complaints of technical glitches and administrative lapses during polling for the high-stakes civic elections. Several voters reported difficulties in downloading voter slips and locating their names at polling booths, despite being registered voters. Many claimed that the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) website was showing ‘data not available’, causing confusion and frustration at help desks outside polling stations.

The issue triggered sharp reactions on social media platform X. NCP-SP national spokesperson Anish Gawande slammed the SEC, writing, “Absolute circus: mahasecvoterlist.in crashed when Mumbai needs it most. Voters stuck at polling booths hunting for names in dusty printed lists like it’s 1995. This is Digital India?” He tagged the State Election Commission, demanding immediate corrective action.

@ECISVEEP @BJP4Mumbai @ShivSenaUBT_ @INCIndia a total joke and mess of Mumbai BMC elections. Names missing & wrong names in list. No accountability. All the servers are down. People with Voter Ids & Aadhar cards are sent back. How the hell are we suppose to vote ? @timesofindia — Kanchan S (@Adv_ks06) January 15, 2026

Mumbai BMC election me Parel area ki hamari puri building ke public ka voter list me naam nahi aaya jabki sabne assembly election me vote diya tha what to do @CMOMaharashtra @ECISVEEP @mieknathshinde — Ritesh Gandhi (@ritzgandhi1982) January 15, 2026

@MaharashtraSEC why is your website not working. Unable to get the voter list details for the BMC elections — SarKastic (@SarKAstik_me) January 15, 2026

Several other users posted about similar concerns, alleging that voters were being turned away due to missing voter slips or confusion over merged or shifted polling booths. Some said they were forced to manually search through printed electoral rolls, leading to delays and inconvenience.

Despite the hiccups, the state government has declared a public holiday to boost voter turnout among Mumbai’s 1.03 crore eligible voters. The State Election Commission has deployed over 64,000 staffers and set up more than 10,000 polling stations across the city as voting continues amid tight security arrangements.

