Navi Mumbai Civic Election 2026: Polling Marred By Chaos, MCC Violation Allegations And Voter Confusion Across Wards

Navi Mumbai, Jan 15: Many wards in Navi Mumbai undertaking the NMMC election started off with chaos, confusion and lack of clarity on Thursday morning. In some of the booths, the machines were non-functional, while Booth Level Officers (BLOs) did not have voter lists with them, forcing several voters to return as they were unable to locate their serial numbers.

There were voters who reached polling centres even before 7.30 am but could not cast their votes until nearly 9 am due to the prevailing confusion.

Ruckus over alleged poll code violation

Amid the disorder, a major ruckus was reported at a polling centre in Vashi Ward No. 18, where allegations of Model Code of Conduct violation were levelled against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to complaints raised by opposition and independent candidates, BJP workers allegedly distributed voting cards bearing photographs of party candidates, which voters were seen carrying inside the polling premises. Independent candidates and nominees of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) objected to the practice, claiming it amounted to influencing voters on polling day.

Candidates stage protest

Following the objections, independent and NCP (SP) candidates staged a protest outside the polling centre and questioned the police over the alleged violation.

Speaking to the media, independent candidate Vijaya Kadam said, “Carrying cards with candidates’ photographs into the polling booth is a clear breach of the election code. We demanded immediate action to ensure free and fair voting.”

Amol Mehetre, candidate of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), echoed the allegation, stating, “Such practices create confusion among voters and influence the voters’ decision. Strict action should be taken against those responsible.”

Police response questioned

Another independent candidate from the ward, Kaani Samit Baadkar, alleged improper handling of the complaint by the police. “When I called the police, they said action would be taken against the voter who carried the smart card into the booth. I questioned why action should not be taken against the candidate who distributed the cards instead. After this, the ACP hung up the phone and stopped receiving my calls,” Baadkar claimed.

Responding to the allegation, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Adinath Budhwant said, “After receiving the call, we immediately sent a team to the spot. However, nothing objectionable was found during verification.”

Voters, leaders face confusion

In another incident highlighting lapses in polling arrangements, Forest Minister and MLA Ganesh Naik faced inconvenience due to confusion over his designated polling centre. Uncertainty regarding the exact location forced Naik and his family to move between multiple centres, causing chaos.

Expressing displeasure, Ganesh Naik said, “There was no clarity about the polling centre. For some time, I genuinely wondered whether I would be able to cast my vote at all, despite being an MLA and a minister. Such confusion reflects serious shortcomings in election management.”

Voters recount ordeal

A similar experience was faced by Renfred Dsouza, a voter from Sanpada, who said, “I had verified my family’s names online in advance, and all details appeared correct. However, when I reached my polling booth, I was repeatedly told that my serial number matched someone else’s name. I was sent from one school to another and back again, only to later find that the online voter list had incorrect details. It took me nearly two hours and multiple visits before I could finally cast my vote. My parents also faced similar issues, showing a clear mismatch between the online voter list and the lists available at polling stations.”

Sanjeev Sharma, a voter from Nerul, said, “The voting list was changed last night and both my wife’s name and mine were missing at the polling booth when we arrived. Despite carrying all required documents, we were told our names were not on the list. After nearly an hour of running around and searching, we finally found our names. If this can happen to educated voters with proper documents, it raises serious questions about the system.”

