Navi Mumbai Civic Election 2026: 'Citizen Participation Key To Strong Democracy,' Says Former MLA Sandeep Naik

Navi Mumbai, Jan 15: Former MLA Sandeep Naik on Wednesday underscored the importance of citizen participation in strengthening democracy as he cast his vote in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Election 2026.

Appeal for higher participation

Naik exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Belapur and used the occasion to appeal to citizens to come out in large numbers and participate in the democratic process.

Emphasising the significance of voting, he said it was not just a constitutional right but also a collective responsibility towards shaping the city’s future.

Vote key to development, governance

“Every single vote plays a crucial role in the development of Navi Mumbai, ensuring safety, transparent administration and citizen-centric governance,” Naik said.

Call for active public involvement

Calling for active public involvement, the former legislator said a strong democracy depends on the participation of its people. He urged voters to step out fearlessly and vote responsibly, adding that each vote contributes to the city’s progress.

Confidence in electorate

Expressing confidence in the electorate, Naik said he hoped citizens would exercise their franchise wisely, keeping in mind the overall development of Navi Mumbai, and stressed the need to further enhance public participation in democratic processes.

