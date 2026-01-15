Have You Cast Your Vote? From 'Free Fries At McDonald's To Mega Offers At Restaurants', Check Out Places In Mumbai Which Are Offering Hefty Discounts | FPJ

As Mumbai votes in the ongoing BMC Elections 2026, several restaurants and hangout spots across the city are rewarding responsible citizens for casting their vote. To encourage voter participation, many popular food joints and entertainment spaces are offering exciting discounts and freebies simply by showing your inked finger.

Here’s a look at places in Mumbai offering special voter-exclusive deals:

Jimis Burger

Jimis Burger is treating voters with a refreshing free peach iced tea. While there’s no direct discount, customers who show their inked finger and purchase a burger will receive one complimentary iced tea per voted guest.

McDonald’s India

McDonald’s India has announced free fries for voters at its Mumbai and Pune outlets. Just flash your inked finger after voting to avail the offer.

Rama Nayak Udipi Shri Krishna Boarding, Matunga

The iconic Matunga eatery is celebrating democracy with sweetness. Voters dining here will receive a free boondi laddoo with every meal.

Dave & Buster’s

The popular gaming and dining destination is offering 30% off on food and soft beverages on January 15 and 16 for those who have voted.

Farmhouse Restaurant (All Outlets)

Farmhouse Restaurant is offering a flat 15% discount across all outlets. Simply show your inked finger to avail the deal.

So, if you’ve cast your vote today, don’t forget to make the most of these exciting offers across Mumbai.

BMC Elections Turnout:

As the polling for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections began at 7.30 am today, January 15, marking the end of nearly four years without an elected civic body in Mumbai. As of 3.30 pm, Mumbai recorded a voter turnout of 41.08 per cent. Over 1.03 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes to elect 227 new corporators.