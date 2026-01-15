Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Postal Ballot Boxes To Be Opened Only On Counting Day, Clarifies Civic Body

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 see postal ballot boxes scheduled to be opened only on counting day along with EVMs, as clarified by the civic body | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 15: As per the directions of the State Election Commissioner, the postal ballot boxes will be taken out of the Strong Room along with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) only on the day of counting, January 16.

The civic body has informed all Returning Officers (ROs) that candidates or their officially authorised representatives should remain present at the specified time.

Letter circulated inadvertently

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) clarified on Thursday that a letter regarding postal ballots, sent to all candidates on January 8 by Returning Officer–21 (Wards No. 200 to 206), was inadvertently circulated. The civic body said the letter was immediately withdrawn, and a revised communication was subsequently issued.

Corrected instructions issued

According to the corrected instructions, postal ballot boxes will not be taken out of the Strong Room at 3 pm on Thursday, as mentioned in the withdrawn letter, but only on the day of counting on Friday. The ward-wise segregation of postal ballots will be carried out simultaneously during the process.

