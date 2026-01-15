Central Railway Commissions Relax Zone At CSMT To Enhance Passenger Comfort And Boost Non-Fare Revenue

Central Railway launches a Relax Zone at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to offer massage chair services and improve passenger amenities | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 15: Central Railway has commissioned a new Relax Zone at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as part of its efforts to improve passenger amenities and generate non-fare revenue.

Massage chairs for travellers

The facility, managed by Quick Rest, offers full-body massage chairs for passengers seeking short rest breaks before or after their journeys.

According to railway officials, the Relax Zone is equipped with automated massage chairs using advanced technology and is designed to maintain hygiene and passenger safety. Massage sessions are available for short durations, with prices starting at Rs 99, making the service accessible to a wide range of travellers.

Aimed at easing travel fatigue

“The initiative is aimed at addressing travel-related fatigue, particularly for long-distance and suburban passengers passing through one of the busiest terminals in the country,” said an official.

Part of non-fare revenue push

The Relax Zone includes designated seating, regular cleaning protocols, and contact-based services designed for quick turnaround without disrupting passenger movement within the station.

Officials said the project is part of Central Railway’s ongoing non-fare revenue initiatives, under which commercial facilities are introduced at stations to improve passenger experience while augmenting railway earnings.

Aligned with broader railways objective

“The Mumbai division has been actively implementing such concepts across major stations. The introduction of the Relax Zone at CSMT aligns with the broader objective of Indian Railways to upgrade station infrastructure and provide additional passenger-focused services beyond core transport operations,” said an official.

