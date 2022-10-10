Shiv Sena row: Uddhav Thackeray-led faction gets new symbol, Eknath Shinde group asked to give more options by EC

Chief minsiter Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

In the latest development in Shiv Sena symbol row, Uddhav Thackeray-led faction has got its new election symbol while the Election Commission has asked Eknath Shinde's camp to give more options.

The Thackeray faction has got the 'flaming torch' (mashaal) as it symbol while the new name of his party will be Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray whereas Eknath Shinde got the name Balasahebchi Shiv Sena.

Earlier in the day, both the factions submitted their choice of party names and symbols to the ECI ahead of bypoll for the Andheri East seat which will be held on November 3.

(This is a breaking story)