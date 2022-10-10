Uddhav Thackeray moves Delhi HC against EC order freezing Shiv Sena name, poll symbol

Uddhav Thackeray moves Delhi HC seeking quashing of EC order freezing party name, election symbol | PTI

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking a quashing of the order of Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing the party name and election symbol.

The petition, filed by Thackeray, has challenged ECI's October 8 order, contending it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties.

The petition has arrayed ECI and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde as parties.

On Saturday, the EC had barred both Shiv Sena factions from using the party name and its election symbol in the November 3 Andheri East assembly bypolls.

In an interim order over the claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the Commission asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and also as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

Thackeray had on Sunday asked the Commission to finalise one of three symbols- a trident, burning torch, and rising Sun- finalised by his camp and a name without delay ahead of the bypoll.

The Thackeray faction is contesting the bypolls. The BJP, an ally of Shinde group, has also decided to contest. As October 14 is the last date of filing nominations, the EC decision on the alternative symbols and names of the two factions is likely soon.