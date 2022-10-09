Mumbai updates: City to see thunderstorms, light rains for next 48 hours

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway likely to open around Diwali

The much talked about Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, also known as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasahed Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is most likely to partially open around Diwali.

Touted as a game changer project for Vidarbha Region, the state government led by Eknath Shinde is looking at giving the project as a “Diwali Gift” to Maharashtra.

The project’s first phase, between Nagpur to Shirdi, a stretch of 520 km is slated for an opening during the Diwali festival. With the BJP back as part of the state government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s availability is also being checked expressway’s inauguration.