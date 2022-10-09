Mumbai updates: City to see thunderstorms, light rains for next 48 hours

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway likely to open around Diwali
The much talked about Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, also known as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasahed Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is most likely to partially open around Diwali.
Touted as a game changer project for Vidarbha Region, the state government led by Eknath Shinde is looking at giving the project as a “Diwali Gift” to Maharashtra.
The project’s first phase, between Nagpur to Shirdi, a stretch of 520 km is slated for an opening during the Diwali festival. With the BJP back as part of the state government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s availability is also being checked expressway’s inauguration.
Due to Celebration of Eid-e-Milad at Kannamwar Nagar, bus route 397 curtailed at Shiv Shahi Mandal i. e. One stop prior from 16.00 hrs today. The curtailment will continue upto 23.00hrs tomorrow i. e. 09/10/2022: BEST
Thunderstorm with light rains to continue over the city for next two days, IMD predicts
Mumbaikars on Sunday will be waking up to a bright sunny day after two days of rainfall across the city and metropolitan region. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the spate of rainfall will continue for the next two days.
IMD official Sushma Nair, said, “Mumbai will witness light showers with thunderstorm for the next 2 days due to new weather systems generating over the city which is causing the rainfall. Also, Monday onwards there is a possibility of heavy rains once again, these rainfall activities have delayed the retreat of monsoon over Mumbai, even though the monsoon retreat has already begun in Rajasthan and some parts of Gujarat.”
The earlier date given by IMD for the retreat of monsoon over Mumbai was 8 October.
Don't forget to carry your umbrellas!
