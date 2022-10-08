Mumbai Police issues special ban notice on flying drones during Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi celebration

Representative Image |

The Mumbai Police on Saturday issued an order banning the use of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, and para-gliders within the city during the Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations, due to be held by Muslims in the city tomorrow.

As per the notification by deputy police commissioner Sanjay Latkar, Mumbai Police, the ban on the aforementioned objects will pertain till October 11. The celebration of the festival began on Saturday evening and will continue till Sunday evening. Anyone, if found using these objects to shoot or record the celebration, will be prosecuted by the police, stated the notification.

Read Also Panvel Taluka police conduct mock drill for Navratri and Eid-e-Milad

The police have made several arrangements to ensure a smooth celebration of Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi, which is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims, worldwide.

Reportedly also known as Eid-e-Milad, the occasion marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, who is the founder of Islam and is believed to be the messenger of God by Muslims.