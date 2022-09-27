Panvel Taluka police conduct mock drill for Navratri and Eid-e-Milad

A mock drill was conducted at Shedung toll plaza in Panvel Taluka police station on Monday as a part of the Navratri and Eid-e-Milad festival preparations. The mock drill was conducted by police and fire brigade personnel.

The Navratri festival began on September 26 and concludes on October 4 while the E-d-e-Milad will be celebrated on October 7. The mock drill was conducted to instill safety among the citizens. The mock drill was conducted under the guidance of the senior police inspector of Panvel taluka police station Ravindra Daundkar.

In the mock drill, two police inspectors, five assistant police inspectors, three police sub-inspectors, 26 male and female constables from Panvel Taluka Police Station were present.

In addition, two Police Officers of the New Panvel Traffic Branch, one official and 4 other staff of the New Panvel Fire Brigade, one staff of an ambulance, and beat marshalls participated.

During the drill, they were informed that if any kind of untoward incident occurs, the team will reach the place within a short time and handle the situation smoothly.

