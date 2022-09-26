Navi Mumbai: CCTV cameras installed at 30 locations in Panvel to curb crime

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: Jewellers from Panvel have responded positively to a police request to set up CCTV cameras. The Panvel Jewellers Associations set up CCTV cameras at around 30 places across the city, as a safety measure.

CCTV cameras are always helpful in crime detection and curbing future crimes. Since Panvel is a crowded city and a lot of development is taking place, especially in real estate, curbing crimes is a challenge for the police.

Vijay Kadbane, Senior Police Inspector of Panvel City Police Station, recently held a meeting with the Panvel Jewelers Association. During the meeting, he requested the jewellers association to set up CCTV cameras.

Traders responded positively and decided to set up cameras at strategic places in the city. Traders Rajesh Mehta, Sanjay Jain and Niraj Kothari took the initiative and carried out the execution plan for setting up CCTV cameras at these locations.

These cameras have been fixed at various places including the vegetable market, post office naka, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk area, Kapad Bazaar, Joshi Ali, Jai Bharat Naka area, Mohalla area and others.

“CCTV cameras have been installed at 30 important places,” said a Jeweller.

Naeemuddin Shaikh (Rintu) of Dahun Technology, a Techno Eye camera brand, has set up these cameras with special support. The Panvel Jewellers Association spent around Rs 5 lakh for this purpose.

The control of these cameras will be with Panvel City Police along with three members of the association. Police showed confidence that the initiative will curb crime in the city.