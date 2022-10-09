WATCH: Uddhav Thackeray urges EC to allot name and symbol soon | PTI

In a virtual dialogue with the Shiv Sainiks and the people of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said they have submitted a list of three names and symbols to the Election Commission for the upcoming by-election in Mumbai's Andheri East. Uddhav said three names included ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray,' ‘Shiv Sena Prabodhankar Thackeray’ and ‘Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' and submitted three symbols comprising Trishul (trident), rising sun, and Mashaal (torch). ‘’We appeal to the Election Commission to allot one name and a symbol at the earliest,’’ he said.

Uddhav claimed that the Eknath Shinde-led camp has not yet submitted three options for a name and a symbol.

Uddhav in his address lashed out at the Shinde camp claiming that with the support of Maha Shakti (without naming BJP), it wants to grab the post of party chief and finish the party founded by Balasaheb Thackeray in 1966. ‘’Balasaheb Thackeray was taking up issues of Marathi Manoos and writing in the Marmik weekly. He decided to form the organisation whose name was suggested by my grandfather Prabodhankar Thackeray that was Shiv Sena,’’ he recalled.

Uddhav claimed that the Mindhe Group (Shinde camp) has achieved the chief minister’s post and collapse of the party led government with the help of BJP. ‘’However, the EC has now frozen the party's name and symbol. The Mindhe group (Shinde camp) should soon realise that their utility is over and they will be dumped by BJP,’’ he noted.

Uddhav said he was angry and pained after the EC’s ruling which he termed was ‘’unexpected.’’ ‘’EC’s ruling to freeze the party name and a symbol is an injustice. However, I am not broken. I have the self-confidence to weather the present crisis and use it to rejuvenate the party organisation,’’ he added.

Uddhav lashed out at the Shinde camp and BJP for the harassment of Shiv Sainiks and their torture. He recalled that during Congress rule there were instances of Sainiks being harassed but the Congress-led government never thought of banning the Shiv Sena. ‘’Now the attempts are on to finish Shiv Sena,’’ he claimed. He urged the Sainiks to maintain restraint and continue to have faith in him to overcome the present crisis.