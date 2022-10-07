Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray gave 'Supari' to kill me, alleges Narayan Rane

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Uddhav Thackeray gave 'Supari' to kill me, alleges Narayan Rane

Rane also criticized the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally that had taken place during the Dussehra celebrations.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 07:43 PM IST
Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane | PTI
Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Friday made a serious allegation against Uddhav Thackeray saying that the Shiv Sena chief had given "supari" (contract) to underworld kingpins Chhota Rajan and Chhota Shakeel to kill him.

"Uddhav Thackeray is a liar. It was Thackeray who asked Sada Saravankar (Shiv Sena MLA now with Shinde camp) to attack Manohar Joshi's house. Besides, Chota Rajan and Chota Shakeel were given a supari to kill me. But I stand alive, no one could kill me," claimed Rane, who has been a harsh critic of Uddhav.

"Uddhav Thackeray should maintain restraint while talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He will be responsible if law and order breaks down tomorrow," warned Rane. He added that they will not tolerate attacks on their leaders.

Rane also criticized the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally that had taken place during the Dussehra celebrations. He slammed Uddhav for lashing out at political rivals and said that there was no mention of Balasaheb Thackeray’s thoughts and how he wanted to take them (Shiv Sena) forward.

Further slamming Thackeray, Rane asked, "What has he done for the Marathi people? If he had done something, he would have told the work he has done in two and a half years."



