'Eknath Shinde can't claim Shiv Sena's bow and arrow': Uddhav Thackeray files reply to ECI over party symbol fight

As the fight continues for the claim over Shiv Sena, its sign and symbol, Maharashtra's former chief minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday in his response to the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that the faction led by Eknath Shinde cannot claim the bow-an-arrow symbol as he and other MLAs in his camp had "voluntarily quit the party", according to NDTV report.

Uddhav's response comes after the EC asked the his faction to respond by Saturday (October 8) to the claim made by rival Eknath Shinde camp but Thackeray filed his response in advance.

The Commission's directive to the Thackeray faction came today, when the Shinde faction submitted a memorandum seeking allocation of the 'bow and arrow' election symbol as the Andheri East assembly bypoll approaches.

In a letter to Thackeray, the Commission asked him to furnish comments along with requisite documents latest by 2:00 pm on October 8.

Shinde became Chief Minister in June after the majority of Sena MLAs sided with him in unseating Thackeray with the BJP's backing.

Uddhav led-Sena mocks CM Shinde's rally:

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena today alleged that Eknath Shinde's Dussehra rally was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed event, and mocked him saying that he only "read out Modi-Shah Chalisa" during his speech.

It also dubbed the Shinde-led rebel faction as a "duplicate Shiv Sena".

In its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the party claimed that the Shinde camp must have spent Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore on the Dussehra rally held at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), as nearly 2,000 buses were booked to ferry supporters and over two lakh people who attended the event were given food.

"The rally at the BKC was one of the BJP-backed events. The amount spent must have been the same used for buying a couple of MLAs. The event was like a fashion show and a beauty pageant," it said.

