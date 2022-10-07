Mumbai: Rift surfaces in Congress over supporting Shiv Sena in Andheri East by-poll

Nana Patole | ANI

Rift surfaced in the Congress party over Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole’s announcement to support Shiv Sena in the Andheri East assembly by-election slated for November 3. The Mumbai Regional Congress Committee has however voiced strong objection claiming that the party’s support will erode impacting its prospects in the upcoming BMC elections.

Patole’s announcement was supported by former chief minister Ashok Chavan while city unit chief Bhai Jagtap and former union minister Milind Deora reportedly opposed it. Congress was part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government along with Shiv Sena and NCP. A senior Congress leader told the Free Press Journal, ‘’ Patole has made the announcement only after the green signal from the party high command which has been in favor of continuation of MVA in the state after the government collapsed following the rebellion staged by Eknath Shinde and 39 others. Ultimately, the state in charge HK Patil will intervene to avoid division in the Congress party on supporting Shiv Sena nominee.’’

Another leader said that the party leaders deliberated the issue at the marathon meeting held till evening at the party’s headquarters Tilak Bhavan.

The by-poll was necessitated following the Shiv Sena’s sitting legislator Ramesh Latke died in May. Shiv Sena will nominate Latke’s wife Rutuja. BJP is expected to field former corporator Murmu Patel.