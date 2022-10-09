Rising sun or torch: Thackeray submits alternative choices after EC freezes Shiv Sena name, party symbol

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray |

Mumbai: A day after Election Commission of India freezed the name and symbol of Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray faction has submitted a list of three names and symbols for the upcoming by-polls in Andheri East, reports stated.

Reports stated that the names that Uddhav's faction chose were 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray', 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' and 'Shiv Sena Prabodhankar Thackeray'.

They have also projected three symbol options which includes a Trishu'Risl, a Torch or Mashal and Rising Sun, reported NDTV.

The Election Commission froze the Shiv Sena name and its bow and arrow symbol following a dispute between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions. The panel also directed them to give a list of three names and symbols out of which EC will allot one to each.

