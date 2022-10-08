EC freezes Shiv Sena’s bow and arrow symbol for Thackeray faction and Shinde camp

File

The Election Commission of India on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena party’s poll symbol of ‘’bow and arrow’ in the ensuing Andheri East assembly by-election slated for November 3. EC’s ruling came amid the ongoing tussle between the Uddhav Thackeray faction and its rival Eknath Shinde camp. In its 13-page interim order, EC said, ‘’neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol bow and arrow, reserved for Shiv Sena.’’

“Both the groups shall be known by such names as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party “Shivsena” and both the groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections,” the EC order said.

EC has directed both the groups to furnish latest by 1 pm on October 10 ‘’The names of their groups b which they may be recognised by Commission and to this end, give three potions in order of preference, anyone of which may be approved by the Commission.’’ Besides, EC has also asked to submit ‘’The symbols which may be allowed to the candidates set up, if any, by the respective groups. They may indicate the names of three free symbols, in the order of their preference, anyone of which may be allotted to their candidates by the Commission.’’

In his reaction, the Shinde camp spokesman and former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske said the EC has been neutral. ‘’We want the bow and arrow as our symbol. We are consulting legal experts to get a bow and arrow as our symbol. Our fight will continue.”

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai claimed that EC’s decision was unexpected and unimaginable. ‘’The EC is a quasi-judicial authority. It is one of the main pillars of democracy. They have not heard the case properly. We had no chance for an argument. We are checking our legal options,’’ he said.

Yuva Sena chief and former Minister Aaditya Thackay said," Traitors today have done despicable & shmeless act of freezing Shiv Sena name and symbol. The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate this. Will fight and win. We are on the side of the truth. Satyamev Jayate."

On the other hand, NCP leader and former state assembly speaker Dilip Walse Patil said the EC ruling was inexplicable. EC needs ro postpone the Ahdheri east assembly by-election. Freezing poll symbol one can understand but unable to understand EC not allowing both to not use Shiv Sena, he added.