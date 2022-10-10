'New symbol will make Shiv Sena more stronger': Sanjay Raut after Thackeray faction gets 'flaming torch' as poll symbol

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut |

In his maiden reaction, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who is in jail in connection with the alleged Patra Chawal scam, on Monday said the party’s new symbol will bring in revolution and it will make the party more stronger in future. "We have the 'spirit' of Shiv Sena. Earlier, symbols of Jansangh and Congress were also frozen. There is nothing new in this. Those parties also got bigger after the new symbols. We will grow. People know who the real Shiv Sena is," he noted.

Raut spoke to the Shiv Sainiks and media in an informal chat in the court premises after his custody was increased up to October 17.

Raut’s reaction came a day after the Thackeray faction has suggested three options for symbols Trishul, Mashaal and Rising sun and three names Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena Balasaheb Prabodhankar Thackeray and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. The Election Commission on Monday allotted 'flaming torch' (mashaal) election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena.

On its part, Shinde camp has submitted three options for a symbol including 'rising sun’, ‘trident’ and ‘mace’ and three options for the party name comprising Balasaheb Thackeray, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena Balasahebanchi.

At the customary Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park held on October 5 and also at the booth coordinators’ meeting on September 21, the Thackeray faction had kept a vacant seat in Sanjay Raut’s name. Thackeray has repeatedly extended his support to Raut while slamming the BJP for a vendetta politics. ‘’Those who don't surrender are being framed into one case or another,’’he added.