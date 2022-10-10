EC should have followed the principles of natural justice: Uddhav Thackeray's faction leader Anil Desai over freezing of Shiv Sena symbol

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai |

The Thackeray faction MP Anil Desai on Monday expressed displeasure over the Election Commission’s move to issue its interim order on Saturday before giving time to plead its case.

‘’We have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the decision to freeze the name and symbol of Shiv Sena. The principles of natural justice were not followed in this case. The Election Commission is an autonomous body. It called for everything related to the party on Saturday. We presented everything on Saturday itself. However, the EC gave its decision on Saturday night itself without listening to us,’’ Desai claimed.

‘’The EC was required to give us a hearing and listen to our arguments. Without doing so, the EC gave a unilateral decision. We have filed a petition in the Delhi HC in this regard. This case has come up today. It will be heard tomorrow,’’ he said.

Desai reiterated that the EC took a very hasty decision. ‘’We have presented all those things before the Delhi High Court. The court will look into this and give proper directions,” he said.

Kesarkar targets Uddhav

The Shinde camp spokesperson and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday targeted former boss and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray for their neglect when they were in the party. ‘’We were not allowed inside CM’s official residence Varsha despite standing on the street and making repeated phone calls seeking the meeting,’’ he said.

Kesarkar responded to Uddhav calling the 40 legislators traitors saying, "People of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena are being misled. I have respect for Uddhav Thackeray. But the issues raised by him need to be answered. Our basic ideology is not with NCP and Congress. Uddhav Thackeray should remember that he had become CM because of 40 legislators (who defected claiming to be the real Shiv Sena),’’ he said.

Kesarkar said, "When this cabinet was formed, there was no talk with BJP. Even after 20 MLAs left, 20 MLAs came to tell you to save the party. But at that time you (Uddhav) said that if you want to go, you should go.’’ He asked whether Eknath Shinde was promised the CM's post saying that had Balasaheb Thackeray been there he would have fulfilled the promise.