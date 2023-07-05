'Shiv Sena Rebels May Return To Uddhav...': Subramanian Swamy's Jibe At PM Modi After NCP Split

Subramanian Swamy | Photo: PTI

Senior BJP leader Subramnian Swamy on Wednesday slammed PM Modi for the NCP split and said the move may lead to Shiv Sena MLAs with Eknath Shinde returning back to Uddhav Thackeray.

"I am Mumbai and I hear the Shiv Sena rebels may return to Uddhav Thakre , because of disgust at Modi wooing NCP and sidelining them after using them earlier," Swamy wrote on Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shiv Sena MLAs unhappy after Ajit Pawar inclusion: Reports

Reports indicate that there is discontent within the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. The recent addition of eight Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs, led by Ajit Pawar, has caused dissatisfaction among certain Shiv Sena leaders who are loyal to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Sena leaders are disappointed as some of them will not be able to secure their preferred positions in the Shinde-led ministry following Ajit Pawar's unexpected defection, which has led to a division within the party founded by his uncle, Sharad Pawar.

"We were always against the NCP and even today we are against Sharad Pawar," Shinde faction MLA Sanjay Shirsat told news agency ANI.

"In politics, when our rival gang wants to join us, we have to take them in and that is what the BJP did. After the NCP joined us, people in our group were upset because some of our leaders would not get their desired position," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The MLAs from Shinde Sena have appealed to both Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to address and resolve this matter.

Significantly, the Sena MLAs pointed out that the insufficient allocation of funds by Ajit Pawar, who held the position of Finance Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, to their respective constituencies was one of the key factors that led to their rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray.