Maharashtra Govt To Expand Rural Blood Banks, Introduce Stricter Collection Rules And Mandatory NAT Testing

Maharashtra government plans to expand rural blood banks, regulate collection practices, and implement mandatory NAT testing for safer transfusions | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a significant healthcare reform, the Maharashtra government is set to expand blood bank facilities in rural districts, where shortages have long been a serious concern. State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar admitted the disparity, noting that residents in places like Nandurbar often struggle to access timely blood supplies, forcing them to travel to cities for transfusions.

Current Blood Bank Scenario in Maharashtra

According to the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC), Maharashtra currently has 383 blood banks, with 58 in Mumbai, 35 in Pune, and 22 in Thane. On average, the state requires 4,000 to 5,000 units of blood daily, most of which are supplied through urban-based facilities.

Abitkar stressed that while cities have sufficient access, rural areas remain underserved. To address this, the government will identify districts lacking blood banks and establish new centers to ensure that rural populations receive blood without delays.

New Regulations to Reduce Blood Wastage

The government also plans to introduce regulations on blood collection practices. Abitkar pointed out that large-scale donation camps—commonly held during festivals, political events, or leaders’ birthdays—often lead to sudden surges of collected blood.

However, not all of it is used before expiry, resulting in wastage. To curb this, the health department will frame rules to streamline collection and utilization in a more scientific manner.

Previous Measures and Camp Capacity Limits

This move builds upon earlier measures. In July 2025, the government capped the capacity of blood donation camps at 500 units per event to prevent over-collection and potential misuse. The directive followed a review meeting of the SBTC chaired by Abitkar and was later formalized through a circular. The limit was seen as a step toward balancing availability with sustainability.

Mandatory NAT Testing for Safer Blood

Another landmark reform is the decision to make Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) mandatory in every blood bank. NAT enables faster and more accurate detection of infections in blood, ensuring safer transfusions and reducing delays for patients in need. “Mandatory NAT testing will guarantee that patients receive safe blood without delay,” Abitkar emphasized.

Expected Impact on Rural Healthcare

Officials believe these combined measures—expansion of rural facilities, stricter regulation of collection, and advanced testing protocols—will significantly improve healthcare access in rural Maharashtra, addressing long-standing gaps in timely and safe blood availability.

