'No Nervousness Among Shiv Sena MLAs': Shambhuraj Desai After Ajit Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM

File

Mumbai: There is no nervousness among the Shiv Sena MLAs, Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai said on Monday while refuting the speculations that the MLAs from Shinde camp are too disheartened after the swearing in of NCP leader Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

“We have come together to strengthen the hands of PM Narendra Modi and to strengthen the Mahayuti government in the state. Whoever comes with us is welcome in this endeavour. We all have gathered to take ahead the thought of Hindutva and hence there is no question of any disheartenment or disappointment,” Desai said while interacting with media in Mumbai.

He also said that there are still 14 vacancies in the state cabinet and that those too shall be filled very soon.

'Parrot of a roadside fortune teller’: Desai slams Raut

Desai criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut labeling him as the ‘parrot of a roadside fortune teller’.

“The parrot is going wrong in all his predictions about the political affairs in the state. He had been drawing chits but all have gone wrong,” Desai said and added that there is no need to take Raut seriously.

Raut, in the editorial of his party’s mouthpiece Saamana on Monday has predicted that Ajit Pawar shall soon replace CM Eknath Shinde. Desai also said that the state government has carried out several projects for the betterment of the people and hence, the government is very strong and there is hardly any chance that anything like what has been predicted in Saamana would happen.