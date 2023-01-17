Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale knocks HC door over defamatory posts by Dubai-based woman

Member of Parliament from south-central Mumbai, Rahul Shewale, has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking restraint on a woman from posting defamatory contents against him on social media.

A Dubai-based woman sought to register an FIR against Shewale last July, and accused him of raping her under the pretext of marriage. She also posted the allegations on social media and wrote a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to whose party Shewale belongs.

Shewale filed a petition in the HC through advocate Akhilesh Chubey, praying that the police and the Indian Broadcasting Foundation be directed to act against the woman.

His plea claims that a common friend, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, introduced him to the woman. She was single and facing a financial crisis due to the pandemic. As a politician and a social worker, he helped her, the plea stated.

Woman Allegedly Blackmailing Shewale

He further contended that despite his team helping the woman, she started messaging and calling him for further help to restart her business or find work to make ends meet.

When he stopped paying attention, she started defaming and blackmailing him by threatening to call his wife and accused him of having an illicit relationship in order to extort money.

Jailed for 78 Days in Dubai

When he brought the issue of threats on social media to the notice of the Sharjah police in Dubai, they took cognisance of the same and she was sentenced to 78 days in jail, claims the plea. In October 2021, a complaint was registered against her with the Bandra police by one Abhijit Pingle.

According to the plea, Shewale registered a complaint with Saki Naka police on May 3 last year, but no action was taken. Finally he filed a private complaint with a magistrate in Andheri who, on July 11, 2022, directed the police to file an FIR.

He has claimed that the woman has not deleted the social media posts despite him sending a legal notice. Even his wife lodged a complaint with the Saki Naka police against her for causing mental distress. The petition is likely to be heard on January 24.

