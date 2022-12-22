Neelam Gorhe directs SIT probe into alleged molestation of women by Shinde camp MP Rahul Shewale

Rahul Shewale | ANI

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Thursday directed the state government to conduct an inquiry by the Special Investigation Team into the alleged molestation of a woman by the Shinde camp MP Rahul Shewale.

The house was rocked by the issue as the opposition led by the leader of opposition Ambadas Danve took an aggressive stand and demanded the SIT probe. Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray legislator Manisha Kayande wrote a letter to the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home department, to take necessary action on the complaint filed by the woman against Shewale.

The opposition’s move came a day after Shewale demanded an inquiry into several calls from a person with AU initials to actress Rhea Chakraborty. He claimed that AU means Aaditya Thackeray adding that the Bihar police have also made a similar claim in this regard.

Taking note of the opposition's demand, Gorhe asked the state government to set up an SIT to conduct an inquiry.

A woman has accused Shewale of rape, sexual abuse and sexual harassment and the complainant had posted tweets in this regard. Besides, Kayande had brought to the notice of the chair that the victim in her letters to the CM and DCM had submitted that the police were not registering her complaint against the MP.

The members referred to the letter by the woman to the CM.

In this letter, the complainant had said, “I went to Sakinaka police station to file a case against the MP for torture, rape and sexual abuse. But the police did not file an FIR and did not investigate the matter. The MP from Chembur Mumbai has been doing all this for 11 years. I have given a CD of how the MP tortured me. Also, 100 proofs have been given regarding the relationship between me and Chembur Mumbai MP. But the Chembur Mumbai MP is now denying all this. It is also said that I am threatening them for money. But Chief Minister, I want to tell you that I am financially capable. Why would I threaten someone for money?”

‘’When I try to come to Mumbai, I am threatened in various ways. Not only this, but now I feel that my life is in danger. I am a middle-class girl from a good family. I am fed up with what MPs are doing. After I came to Mumbai, I have also been threatened not to go to the police station,’’ the complaint said.