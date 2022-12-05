Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe asks Maharashtra govt to pursue with Centre for approval to Shakti Act |

Days after a 42-year-old woman was gang-raped in Kurla, the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Ms Neelam Gorhe on Monday made a strong pitch for the implementation of the Shakti Act which has proposed capital punishment in rape cases, a time limit of 30 days to complete the probe from the day of registering the complaint, and places the onus on social media platforms and Internet data providing companies to share data for the police investigation.

Ms Gorhe, who met the zonal commissioner of police Mr Manoj Patil and discussed the medical reports of the victim's liver on the phone with the Bhabha Hospital Dean Dr Dolas suggested that the state government should follow up with the Centre for early approval for the Shakti Act which after was passed by the state legislature in December last year has been sent for the Presidential assent.

Ms Gorhe told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The zone 5 deputy commissioner of police Manoj Patil has informed that the police have recorded the victim’s statement by incorporating necessary charges. After completion of the medical examination, the police will consider applying other charges. Patil has assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Ms Gorhe has suggested to the Deputy Commissioner that a counsellor should be appointed to boost the confidence of the said woman. ‘’Strict action should be taken by the police in respect of crimes committed within their zone limits and accused who are out on bail. Cyber literacy should be imparted to abducted girls who are traced by the police and brought back to the mainstream so that they do not fall back into the same cycle. A separate register should be prepared to record cases in which drug offences are registered against women,’’ she said.

Ms Gorhe also recommended that Beat-level Mahila Mohalla Vigilance Committee meetings should be regularly held.

‘’Also, instructions were given to the Deputy Commissioner of Police to review the cases in which B Summary Report has been reported. Patil has assured that such measures will be taken in the entire zone,’’ said Ms Gorhe.