Mumbai: 42-yr-old woman brutally gang-raped; 3 booked

Representative image |

Mumbai: A 42-year-old woman has lodged a complaint at the Kurla police station earlier this week, against three people who lived in her neighbourhood, for allegedly sexually assaulting and raping her after forcefully entering her residence. On Friday, the woman said in her police statement that the incident happened on Nov 30 at around 5 pm, when three people barged inside her house and started assaulting and abusing her.

When she tried to resist, the suspects intimidated her by pointing a knife-like sharp weapon. They dragged her around the house by pulling her hair and subsequently raped her in turns. They even pressed burning cigarette buds on her body, including private parts, said the woman.

“No arrests have been made yet as we are in the process of gathering evidence, which includes the medical test evaluation report of the victim.,” said Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Howale.

According to police sources, the complainant is a drug peddler and one of the suspects was known to her through this illegal drug business.

“During the investigation, the woman's record showed that she has a couple of cases against her related to selling and possession of mephedrone in her locality, and one the suspects is also involved,” said the police source. The victim had come twice to the police station before finally recording her statement and filing the complaint as she said she is physically and mentally unwell, the source added.

However, the clear motive behind the crime is yet not clear to the police.

Based on the woman's complaint, the trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges for rape, gang rape and unnatural offenses.