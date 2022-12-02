Mumbai: More crimes against women than '21

Mumbai: The incident of a Korean youtuber being harassed by two youths has once again brought to fore the menace of crimes against women in the city. The statistics of the Mumbai police have revealed that 1,955 cases of outraging modesty of women were registered from January till October. Whereas, 1,725 cases were reported during the same period last year. The statistics further revealed that there were 589 cases of indecency towards women this year as compared to 439 cases last year.

Of the 1,955 cases, 1,561 of them were detected while the same figure stood at 1,424 last year. Among the indecency offences filed since last year, 394 cases saw closure this year so far while 331 cases were detected last year.

Further analysis of cases of crime against women has revealed that cases of rape and kidnapping, too, have risen this year as compared to the last year. From January till October, 807 cases, including 499 of them related to minor victims, of rape were registered in the city. Of them, 729 cases were detected. Last year, during the same period, 762 cases with 445 of them involving minors were registered, and 667 ended with arrests.

This year, so far, 942 cases of women abduction were registered and 825 cases were cracked. Strikingly, 935 victims were minors. In 2021, 917 cases, including 908 minors, were reported and 781 of them were solved, statistics added.

