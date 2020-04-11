Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik demands doubling of salaries of medical staff

Thane & Aurangabad: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Friday urged the Maharashtra government to double the salaries of the medical staff, who have been providing treatment to COVID-19 patients.

In a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Thane city legislator said that the Harayana government has already implemented it. Risking their own lives, doctors, nurses and other medical staff are selflessly carrying out their work of treating the coronavirus patients. Their work needs to be appreciated and hence their salaries should be doubled, he said in the letter.