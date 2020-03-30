Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Under Shiv Bhojan scheme, these places will serve food for the next 3 months for Rs 5 only

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday released a list of places which will serve meals only at Rs 5, for the next three months, under the Shiv Bhojan scheme. Thackeray's decision comes at the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the mass migration that has started due to it.
The Shiv Bhojan scheme, which provides meal at Rs 10, will now be served at Rs 5 only. The list contains a list of 201 places all over the state of Maharashtra.
Here is the list of places serving the Shiv Bhojan scheme:
Meanwhile, total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 216 on Monday. While, after an 80-year-old person who tested positive for coronavirus passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai, the death toll in the state rose to 10.
