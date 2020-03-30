Coronavirus in Mumbai FAQs: How and where to get tested for COVID-19

The deadly coronavirus is spreading fast across the globe and is showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon. With the numbers already crossing 1000 mark, people are panicking, going crazy by stocking up on essentials also worrying about what to do if and where to go is one starts showing flu-like symptoms and get teste if it’s a normal flu or coronavirus.
Urging people not to panic and keep calm, Dr K R Dhebri, a senior family physician said, "It is best to get in touch with your family doctor who is the right person to guide you."
Adding to Dr Dhebri’s advice, Dr Behram Pardiwala, internal medicine expert, Wockhardt Hospital, said, "You need to visit hospital which screens for coronavirus based on your history and clinical findings. If the doctor finds it necessary he will take a nasopharyngeal swab to confirm the diagnosis."
"With an aim to raise awareness and provide treatment to patients suffering from coronavirus, Wockhardt Hospital has started a COVID screening OPD. On testing positive, the patient will be admitted to an isolation ward. We urge people not to panic, stay home and stay safe by taking preventive measures and practicing good hygiene," Pardiwala said.
Many are also worried about the cost of COVID-19 tests as there have been mixed reports about the same (there were reports claiming some private labs are charging upto Rs 4500 for the tests). Putting our worry to rest, and while speaking about charges and which hospitals to approach, Dr Dhebri said, "If you suspect you have COVID-19 infection you can go to Kasturba Hospital where the doctor will examine you and test only if he thinks necessary. It is done in two batches: First batch starts from 10 am and second from 4 pm. You will be kept there till results arrive."
Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central is also offering coronavirus tests. “They are also arranging home visit for testing from Suburban Diagnostics but you have to be in home isolation till you get the results next day," Dr Dhebri added.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved eight private and four government laboratories for coronavirus testing in Mumbai. The four government laboratories are Grant Medical College, National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital. Other than four government laboratories, there are eight private laboratories namely Thyrocare, Suburban Diagnostics, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, SRL Limited, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Laboratory, InfeXn Laboratories Private Limited and Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)