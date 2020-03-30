Coronavirus in Mumbai FAQs: How and where to get tested for COVID-19

The deadly coronavirus is spreading fast across the globe and is showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon. With the numbers already crossing 1000 mark, people are panicking, going crazy by stocking up on essentials also worrying about what to do if and where to go is one starts showing flu-like symptoms and get teste if it’s a normal flu or coronavirus.

Urging people not to panic and keep calm, Dr K R Dhebri, a senior family physician said, "It is best to get in touch with your family doctor who is the right person to guide you."

Adding to Dr Dhebri’s advice, Dr Behram Pardiwala, internal medicine expert, Wockhardt Hospital, said, "You need to visit hospital which screens for coronavirus based on your history and clinical findings. If the doctor finds it necessary he will take a nasopharyngeal swab to confirm the diagnosis."

"With an aim to raise awareness and provide treatment to patients suffering from coronavirus, Wockhardt Hospital has started a COVID screening OPD. On testing positive, the patient will be admitted to an isolation ward. We urge people not to panic, stay home and stay safe by taking preventive measures and practicing good hygiene," Pardiwala said.