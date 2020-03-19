Coronavirus outbreak in India: Will hot weather kill COVID-19? Mumbai docs weigh in

Despite strict quarantine measures around the world, coronavirus continues to spread, which in turn has given rise to many rumours, myths and theories. One such belief among people is that the rise in temperature will kill coronavirus.

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched campaigns to bust myths around it. The WHO said there is “no reason to believe cold weather can kill the new coronavirus,” or other diseases. The WHO also stated that COVID-19 can survive in hot and humid climates.

Shedding some more light on whether the virus can survive hot and humid climates, Dr Om Shrivastav, Director, Infectious Diseases, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre said, "We don’t know that yet, that if temperature was the only factor in presence of coronavirus than we would not have had a single of virus in countries where the temperature is high."