Think you have coronavirus symptoms? How you can seek help

The new coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading fast and has created a panic amongst people. More than 167,500 people are known to be infected, and more than 6,600 deaths have been recorded worldwide. With new cases being recorded each day outside China, and the virus is being spreading across the world.

Experts have been warning for years that the world is overdue for a major disease outbreak, the novel coronavirus seems to be one such example.

With number of cases on the rise in the country, panic is spreading fast among the citizens. And, since, the symptoms of the virus is similar to that of common cold, people with even a slightest cough or sneeze are rushing to the nearest hospital or general physicians.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the main symptoms of the coronavirus usually include: Dry cough, temperature, tiredness and shortness of breath (in more severe cases). The WHO also added that some patients may have also have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.