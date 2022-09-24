Shiv Sena Dusshera Melava 2022: 'BKC rally will be real rally of Hindutva' says MLA of Eknath Shinde faction

Vibhav Birwatikar

A day after the Bombay High Court has granted permission to the Uddhav Thckeray-led Shiv Sena to organise a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, the Shinde faction claimed that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's rally at BKC Maidan will be the true rally of Hindutva.

During a conference, Shinde faction spokesperson Naresh Mhaske said, "The gathering at the Shivaji Park will not be about Hindutva, it will be just a platform for blaming others."

Mhaske added, "Dusshera rally is organised to strengthen Hindutva, but Uddhav Thackeray had forgotten Hindutva by forming an alliance with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and there will be no talk about Hindutva at Shivaji Park. All MLAs, MPs, corporators, office bearers, activists will attend the rally at BKC."

Replica of Shikar temple at Tembhi Naka

Speaking at the press conference, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde said that a replica of Shikar temple has been created at Tembhi Naka. The Tembhi Naka navratri festival in Thane which was started by Anand Dighe is one of the famous Navratri festival celebrations in the city. The replica has been by art director Aman Vidhate.

Shinde said, "Citizens from all over the country visit this festival. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is trying to carry forward this tradition. Restrictions were imposed on festivals during the previous government but the current government has removed all the restrictions. People have also welcomed this decision. Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav were celebrated with great fervour without any restrictions and now even Navratri festival will also be celebrated with great enthusiasm."