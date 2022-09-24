Thane: Mortal remains of middle-aged woman recovered from Makhamali lake

Officials recovering mortal remains of the woman | FPJ

Thane: Mortal remains of an unknown woman was recovered from Makhamali lake in city on September 24, around 10 am. The woman is believed to be 55-year-old.

Avinash Sawant, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said that they received information at their cell room that a dead body of a middle-aged woman was spotted at Makhamali lake near Sindhutirth Society.

"After receiving the information our disaster management team along with Naupada police officials reached the spot along with fire brigade personnel along with one fire vehicle and one rescue vehicle were present at the spot," Sawant said.

Read Also Thane: Delivery boy mowed down by woman driving without license

He said that the dead body was recovered from the lake with help of fire brigade personnel by the diaster management staff and was handed over to Naupada police.

The body has been sent to Civil hospital for the postmortem and the police have registered a case of accidental death.