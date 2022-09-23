Thane: 19-year-old delivery boy dies after getting hit by car

Thane: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old delivery boy lost his life after getting hit by a car at Hiranandani Estate on Thursday afternoon. The driver, who was a female, ran away from the spot immediately after the accident.

The police have identified the victim as Ajay Dhokane. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead. The police have registered a case against the driver, and further investigation is in process.

A resident described the incident, "As per the images captured in CCTV footage from the Hiranandani Foundation School, it is clearly visible that the accused car driver, who is a resident of Rodas Enclave Wood Park at Hiranandani Estate in Thane, was driving an old model of Wagon R and while she was about to park the car, she mistakenly pressed the clutch instead of the brakes.

The delivery boy, Ajay Dhokane, who was behind the car, got hit by the car and got serious injuries on head and nose. Dhokane was a resident of Patlipada on Ghodbunder Road, and he was the sole bread-earner in the family of four. He was working in a grocery shop in Hiranandani Estate in Thane. He was out to dispatch deliveries and was returning to the shop when he met with this accident. She ran away from the spot."

The owner of the shop where Dhokane worked said, "She ran away from the spot to avoid arrest. She later visited the police station with her advocate and got bail before arrest. "

Senior police inspector of Kasarwadawli police station, Rajesh Babshetty, confirmed the news. He said, " We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304 (A), 279, and 338 and the investigation is still underway. We have not arrested her since it is a bailable offence."