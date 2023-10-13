 Shiv Sena Disqualification Row: 'Maha Speaker Cannot Defeat Apex Court's Orders,' Asserts SC
PTIUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 01:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday came down hard on the Maharashtra assembly speaker for the delay in deciding the plea for disqualification of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs, saying the speaker "cannot defeat the orders" of the top court.

"Somebody has to advise the Speaker that he cannot defeat the orders of the Supreme Court," a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to apprise the court about the timeline for deciding the issue.

Decision Has To Be Taken Before Assembly Elections: CJI Chandrachud

A visibly irked CJI said decision on disqualification pleas has to be taken before next assembly elections or the whole process will become infructuous.

The bench said if it is not satisfied with the timeline of the Speaker then it would direct that the decision be taken within two months.

"The writ of this court has to run when there is a decision contrary to the Constitution of India," the bench said, indicating that it may hear the plea on Monday or Tuesday.

On September 18, the top court had directed the Maharashtra assembly speaker to spell out the timeline for adjudication of the disqualification petitions against Shinde and other MLAs.

